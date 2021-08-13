Plea asks for quick decision on reopening schools

NEW DELHI

13 August 2021 21:35 IST

Student approaches SC for directive to Centre, States

A Class 12 student from Delhi has moved the Supreme Court to direct the Union and State governments to stop vacillating and take a “holistic, equitable and speedy” decision on the reopening of schools that were closed due to the pandemic.

The nearly two-year-long shutdown has affected students both physically and mentally. Children from underprivileged families, who cannot afford the electronic paraphernalia required for online classes, have been deprived of their fundamental right to education. Many, under pressure from their families to make end ls meet and with no regular physical classes, have slipped back into child labour, the petition points out.

“Issue a writ, order or direction, directing respondents (Centre and States) to consider and take a time-bound decision in regard to the physical re-opening of schools in their respective areas, and conduct of offline teaching, which forms subject matter of the present petition,” Amar Prem Prakash said his petition.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Prakash said he echoes the sentiments of the entire student community in this issue.

Children from poor families are unable to afford the expenses of virtual education. Nor can they resort to private tuition, Mr. Prakash said.

“From whichever social prism or perspective, the relentless and never-ending deprivation of regular schooling and teaching in the congenial academic environment of an educational institution, is leaving an indelible mark on the psyche of the student community and is taking a heavy toll on their wellness and psychological mental framework, leading at times to depression and social reclusiveness,” the petition said.