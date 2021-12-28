Play Indian music on planes, airports, says govt.

NEW DELHI

It didn’t define what music would be considered Indian

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has written to Indian airlines and airports in the country asking them to play Indian music following a request from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) last week.

“It is requested to kindly consider playing Indian music in the aircraft being operated in India and at airports following the regulatory requisites,” Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation wrote in her letter on December 27.

Though the Ministry did not define what music would be considered Indian, the letter said, “Indian music encompasses numerous genres in multiple varieties and forms which include classical music, folk, light vocal, instrumental.”

Last week, ICCR President and BJP MP in Rajya Sabha, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe handed over a letter to Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia in the presence of several artistes and singers. The letter pointed out, “It is extremely unfortunate that most airlines in India, both private and government owned, as well as both domestic and international, seldom, if at all, play Indian music. Our music mirrors our rich heritage and culture and it is one of the many things every Indian has a reason to be truly proud of.”

Airlines play music inside an aircraft only at the time of boarding. Some airlines like Air India and SpiceJet also offer inflight entertainment or pre-loaded audiovisual content on seatback screens or mobile phones.

Ajay Awtaney, Founder and Editor of aviation website, Live From A Lounge, welcomed the government advisory, but said it remained to be seen how well it would be received by Indian passengers. “Airlines usually play piped music during boarding and descent phase of a flight in India, and that too only some of them do so. Vistara’s signature tune, for instance, already encompasses the Indian classical tunes... Other airlines might move in a similar direction.”