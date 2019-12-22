Platforms like WhatsApp not cooperating: officials

Platforms like WhatsApp and Signal are not cooperating with law enforcement agencies citing end-to-end encryption, government officials told a Rajya Sabha panel looking into the issue of pornography on social media and its effects on children.

Earlier this month, an ad hoc committee was formed by Upper House Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on the “alarming issue” of pornography. The 14-member panel has held several meetings and called upon various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), telecom regulator TRAI and social media platforms. Appearing before the panel, MEITY said it faced many legal challenges from social media platforms as their servers were abroad and they “claim to be governed by laws of hosting country”.

“Some platforms like WhatsApp, Signal, etc., cite end-to-end encryption for not cooperating with LEAs. They cite privacy concerns. Even lawful requisitions are not honoured,” the Ministry said in the note shared with panel members.

No powers

It further said the law enforcement officials did not have explicit powers for undercover operations, which had become essential in the wake of peer to peer encrypted social media services and increasing use of dark web for circulation of child sex abuse material.

The committee, chaired by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, is expected to submit a report next month.

Though the committee is ad hoc, rules related to the Select Committee on Bill apply to this panel.

Group members include Amar Patnaik, Amee Yajnik, Dola Sen, Jaya Bachchan, Kahkashan Perween, Rajeev Chandrashekar, M.V. Rajeev Gauda, Roopa Ganguly, Sanjay Singh, Tiruchi Siva, Vandana Chavan, Vijila Sathyanath and Vinay P Shasrabuddhe.

On November 28, Mr. Naidu asked Mr. Ramesh to form a committee comprising lawmakers from across party lines to suggest concrete steps to curb pornography on social media and other Internet platforms saying it was adversely affecting children.

Mr. Naidu’s suggestion came after AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyananth raised the issue in the House.