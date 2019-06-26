Platform to link States’ RERAs in the works

An online platform for all Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (RERAs) in States and Union Territories would be set up to give the public, builders and the authorities themselves one place to access the rulings by each authority, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said on Tuesday.

“The national forum of RERAs will set up the IT platform and the Ministry will provide financial help. The public, real estate agents, builders and authorities will have access to information. It will be like an exchange programme to see how rulings are given. Sometimes there are complicated issues, so the RERAs can learn from each other’s experiences. It will also help in preventing contradictory rulings,” Mr. Mishra said.

As per the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, States and UTs are supposed to set up their own authorities. Mr. Mishra said 42,000 real estate projects and 32,000 real estate agents had been registered under RERA so far.

“Thirty States have notified RERA rules and in four northeastern States, we are working with them to implement it. West Bengal is the only State that has not implemented RERA. They have implemented their own HIRA [Housing Industry Regulatory Authority],” he said.