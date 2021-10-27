Plan to sell 5-kg LPG cylinders at ration shops on the anvil

It is part of a wider initiative to boost the financial viability of the shops

Small cooking gas cylinders could soon be available for retail purchase at your nearby ration shop, as the Centre is coordinating with States and oil companies on the plan, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Wednesday. This is part of a wider initiative to boost the financial viability of these shops, which are the backbone of the public distribution system.

There are 5.32 lakh ration or fair price shops whose main role is to distribute subsidised foodgrains to the 80 crore beneficiaries covered by the National Food Security Act. The Centre is looking to leverage this network, by introducing the retail sale of the cylinders as well as loans and other financial services.

At a virtual inter-ministerial and inter-State meeting on Wednesday, Mr. Pandey stressed on proactive measures to enhance the fiscal health of ration shops. Apart from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, representatives of the Indian Oil, the Bharat Petroleum and the Hindustan Petroleum were also present and promised their support to interested State Governments, according to the Ministry.

A representative from the Department of Financial Services also outlined a proposal to provide financial services through the ration shops. MUDRA loans, meant for small entrepreneurs, could also be extended to FPS dealers for capital augmentation.