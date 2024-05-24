Plan to empanel public, private Ayush hospitals for insurance coverage

To facilitate the empanelment of public and private Ayush hospitals for insurance coverage, the Ministry of Ayush is meeting with heads of general insurance companies and Ayush hospital owners starting next week.

The sensitisation outreach is also aimed at providing affordable Ayush healthcare to all citizens to be covered under public and private insurance and develop a networking relationship with all State/union territory government and private hospital associations linked with delivering Ayush health care.

With an increase in demand for Ayush treatment, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has recently advised all insurers for providing Ayush coverage, which inter alia, shall include their approach towards placing Ayush treatment at par with other treatments for the purpose of health insurance so as to provide an option for the policyholders to choose treatment at their choice.

Key aspect

“Empanelment of Ayush hospitals is the important aspect in ensuring Ayush insurance coverage. This will increase the visibility of Ayush hospitals in the health insurance sector,’’ said a senior official from the Ministry.

He added that this sensitisation programme would serve as a platform for insightful discussions, knowledge exchange, and networking opportunities between representatives from the insurance sector and key stakeholders from the Ayush sector.

The programme will have interactive sessions designed to elucidate the benefits and intricacies of integrating Ayush treatments into insurance coverage.

The presentation is scheduled to cover issues including — Standard Treatment Guidelines (STG) & ICD Codes for insurance sector, Ayush in insurance sector (regulator’s perspective, penetration of Ayush) etc.

Heads of general insurance companies and Ayush hospital owners, officials of IRDAI, General Insurance Council, Insurance Information Bureau of India, National Health Authority, national institutes of Ministry of Ayush, national commissions of Ministry of Ayush are expected to be part of this programme.

