PLA pull back from base of Finger 4, remain on ridgelines

Chinese troops have fully moved back from the base of Finger 4 to Finger 5 at Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh while they continue to occupy the ridge lines of Finger 4, a defence source said. The disengagement from Patrolling Point 17A is almost complete, the source said.

With disengagement largely over at PP17A, the first phase of disengagement at PP 14, 15, 17A has been completed, the source said. Details of the next phase of disengagement would be worked out at the next round of Corps Commanders talks expected to be held next week. However, the date is not clear yet.

At the next round of talks, the focus would be on the next phase of disengagement from the standoff sites as well as pull back of the thousands of troops from the depth areas along the LAC.

There have been three rounds of Corps Commander-level talks so far on June 6, 22 and 30 in an attempt to resolve the situation along the LAC.

While there is some disengagement at Pangong Tso, there is a long way to go, a second defence source said referring to the ingress by China from Finger 8 to Finger 4 during the current standoff, which began in early May. India holds till Finger 4 but claims till Finger 8 as per alignment of the LAC.

As reported by The Hindu earlier, as per the understanding reached between the Corps Commanders for disengagement and de-escalation, Chinese troops pulled back from PP 14 and PP15 earlier this week. Following this, Indian troops too moved back creating a buffer zone during the disengagement process as was agreed at the talks to avoid any Galwan like clashes.