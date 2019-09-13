Piyush Goyal says he ‘made a mistake’ on Einstein and gravity

A day after he made the statement that maths did not help Albert Einstein discover gravity, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that he had ‘made a mistake’.

“Due to a slip of tongue, I made a mistake yesterday. We all get opportunities to make mistakes. In fact Einstein said and I quote, ‘A person who never made a mistake. Never tried anything new.’ I am not among those who is afraid of making a mistake. As soon I realised the mistake I tried to explain the context in which I had made the statement. Unfortunately, the context took a backseat and the mistake was highlighted. I thought I should take this opportunity to accept on a public platform that I made a mistake,” said Mr. Goyal.

Mr. Goyal, on September 12, told reporters durng a media interaction that people should not be too concerned with GDP maths, since “maths never helped Einstein discover gravity”.

“Don’t go by all these calculations you see on TV, that if the country has to become a $5 trillion economy, it will have to grow at 12% but right now it is currently growing at 6-7%,” Mr. Goyal told reporters at a media interaction following a meeting with the Board of Trade. He made his remarks in the context of encouraging exporters to help the country meet the ambitious target of $1 trillion in exports in five years.

“Don’t get into those maths; those maths never helped Einstein discover gravity,” he said. “If he had only gone by structured formulae and what was past knowledge, I don’t think there would have been any innovation in this world,” Mr. Goyal, a qualified chartered accountant, added.

While the export target was challenging, it was possible to achieve it if the exporter community worked together with renewed spirit, according to Mr. Goyal.