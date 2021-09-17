Piyush Goyal attends G-20 Sherpas’ meeting

It is Mr. Goyal’s first G20 meeting since his appointment as the Sherpa.

A two-day virtual meeting of G-20 Sherpas, attended by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, deliberated on the draft ‘Rome Declaration’ ahead of the annual summit of the powerful grouping in the Italian city next month.

Mr. Goyal was appointed as India’s Sherpa for the G20 earlier this month.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the meeting deliberated on recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development and issues relating to the environment, climate and energy.

“Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles and India’s G20 Sherpa, participated in the two-day G20 Sherpas’ meeting on September 15 and 16 in virtual format,” the MEA said.

It was Mr. Goyal’s first G20 meeting since his appointment as the Sherpa.

The meeting was chaired by Ambassador Luigi Mattiolo, Italy’s G20 Sherpa.

“The agenda of the meeting was to discuss and exchange views on the draft Rome Declaration, which would be adopted by G20 Leaders at the Rome Summit on October 30 and 31,” the MEA said.

“The main themes of the Declaration were health and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development, environment, climate and energy, gender equality, education, labour, employment, tourism, culture and digital economy,” it said.

Mr. Goyal conveyed that India would play a constructive role in negotiating a “meaningful and balanced” statement for the leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading India’s representation at G20 summits since 2014. India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999.