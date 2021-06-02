Piyush Goyal asks industry associations to prepare protocol checklist for possible third COVID-19 wave

Piyush Goyal also suggested them to help the children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called upon industry associations to prepare a comprehensive checklist that needs to be followed for a possible third COVID-19 wave to deal with the crisis.

He also suggested them to help the children impacted by the pandemic.

The Minister said this while meeting industry associations on June 1 to review their preparedness to meet the present and future challenges because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Goyal has said that in the recent past, due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, the industrial production was severely impacted due to lockdowns, non-availability of oxygen, migration of workers, and the spread of the virus amongst the workforce.

It is expected from industry associations to draw upon the lessons learnt from past experiences to meet the present and future challenges, he has said.

“Goyal called upon the industry associations to prepare a comprehensive checklist that needs to be followed for a possible 3rd Covid wave, covering various measures,” a statement issued, late night on June 1, by the Commerce And Industry Ministry said.

Industry representatives, including those from CII, and PHD chambers of commerce and industry, and others shared their experiences and preparedness in case of a third wave of COVID-19 occurs.