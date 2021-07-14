Piyush Goyal appointed Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi

14 July 2021 17:42 IST

Commerce and textiles minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, after former Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot, who had held that position earlier, was appointed Karnataka Governor.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday congratulated Mr Goyal on formalizing the appointment. “Congratulations to @PiyushGoyal ji on being appointed the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. He has been entrusted by PM @narendramodi ji with key responsibility. Wishing him continued vigour in the service to the nation,” tweeted Mr Joshi.

Mr Goyal had been deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha serving under Mr Gehlot and this is being seen as a leg up for him in terms of political responsibility as the BJP and NDA are not in majority in the Upper House and frequently require support from parties such as the YSRCP and the Biju Janata Dal to clear important legislation there.

It is also a signal from Prime Minister Modi that despite divesting Mr Goyal of the railways portfolio (the ministry with a large outlay), he has been entrusted with the job of shepherding the government’s bills through Parliament especially in a House where it does not enjoy a majority. Currently he holds the textiles and commerce portfolio.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on July 19th and is expected to end on August 13th.