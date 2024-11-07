ADVERTISEMENT

Pithoragarh linked by air to Delhi, first commercial flight lands at Naini Saini airport

Updated - November 07, 2024 06:24 pm IST - Pithoragarh

The 42-seater Alliance Air aircraft will run three days a week from Delhi's IGI Airport to Pithoragarh

PTI

The border district of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand was linked by air to Delhi on Thursday, November 7, 2024, with the first commercial flight from the national capital landing at the Naini Saini airport 11 a.m. | Photo Credit: Screenshot from Pithoragarh Police X handle

The border district of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand was linked by air to Delhi on Thursday (November 7, 2024) with the first commercial flight from the national capital landing at the Naini Saini airport here at 11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The 42-seater Alliance Air aircraft will run three days a week from Delhi's IGI Airport to Pithoragarh. Today was the inaugural flight," Naini Saini airport manager Deepak Saini said.

He said 21 passengers including senior BJP leader Ganesh Bhandari reached Pithoragarh from Delhi by the inaugural flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ In the inaugural flight from Pithoragarh, 27 passengers including Union minister of state Ajay Tamta went to Delhi,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The inaugural flight was flagged off by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from Delhi, Saini said.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Pithoragarh MLA Mayukh Singh Mahar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief minister for the launch of flight operations between Pithoragarh and Delhi.

The district is already linked by air to Pant Nagar, Dehradun and Haldwani.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India / Delhi

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US