Pithoragarh linked by air to Delhi, first commercial flight lands at Naini Saini airport

The 42-seater Alliance Air aircraft will run three days a week from Delhi's IGI Airport to Pithoragarh

Published - November 07, 2024 05:35 pm IST - Pithoragarh

The border district of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand was linked by air to Delhi on Thursday (November 7, 2024) with the first commercial flight from the national capital landing at the Naini Saini airport here at 11 a.m.

"The 42-seater Alliance Air aircraft will run three days a week from Delhi's IGI Airport to Pithoragarh. Today was the inaugural flight," Naini Saini airport manager Deepak Saini said.

He said 21 passengers including senior BJP leader Ganesh Bhandari reached Pithoragarh from Delhi by the inaugural flight.

“ In the inaugural flight from Pithoragarh, 27 passengers including Union minister of state Ajay Tamta went to Delhi,” he said.

The inaugural flight was flagged off by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from Delhi, Saini said.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Pithoragarh MLA Mayukh Singh Mahar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief minister for the launch of flight operations between Pithoragarh and Delhi.

The district is already linked by air to Pant Nagar, Dehradun and Haldwani.

Published - November 07, 2024 05:35 pm IST

