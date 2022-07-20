Pistols recovery case: NIA raids 9 locations in Valley

Four persons were arrested in June this year

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided nine locations in Kashmir on Wednesday as part of its investigations into the recovery of 15 pistols made in Srinagar's Chanapora area in June this year.

"Nine locations were raided in Kashmir, including four in Srinagar and five in Pulwama, in the case related to the conspiracy of carrying out terror activities in and around Srinagar," the NIA said.

Four accused persons were arrested in June this year and 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and one Scorpio vehicle were seized.

"The searches conducted today at the premises of accused and suspects in the case have led to the recovery and seizure of digital devices and other incriminating materials," the NIA said.