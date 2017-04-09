Pipavav Shipyard: a rejoinder

Daljeet Singh, Group Vice-President - Corporate Communication, of the Reliance Group writes:

We have deep concerns over the report headlined “Navy warns shipyard of penalties” published on April 7. The headline is misleading as the Navy has not issued any warning to Reliance Shipyard.

An impression is sought to be created that the Reliance Group has missed the deadline for the Naval Offshore Petrol Vessel (NOPV) project, thereby affecting the operational capabilities of the Navy.

But Reliance took control of it only in January 2016, at which point the deadline had already been missed: only 4% to 5% of the work on the first two NOPVs had been completed, and no work had been undertaken on the other three.

Reliance effected a turnaround of the shipyard and in a year achieved 70% and 67% progress on the first two NOPVs and an average of 30% on the remaining three.

The international benchmark for warship construction is average 18% progress a year. As per revised timelines, RDEL plans to deliver two NOPVs by end-2017, and the remaining three in mid-2018, thereby achieving an average delivery time of 27 to 30 months for all five from the time the Group took over. The international average for the completion of such an order is 36 months.

And the average time taken in the past by a defence PSU for the construction of an NOPV was approximately 60 months. The NOPVs will now be delivered in record time; the programme was in jeopardy under a contract awarded to another contractor. The operational capabilities of the Navy will improve thanks to the shortening of production timelines.

Leading original equipment manufacturers, customers and stakeholders have reposed faith in the new management and the transformation initiative at the Pipavav Shipyard. The turnaround in a short span was possible solely due to the Reliance Group’s commitment in the defence sector and vast experience in executing large infrastructure projects.

Our Correspondents write: The report contained detailed reactions from both the Indian Navy and Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd., and the headline was drawn from comments from Navy sources. There was no mala fide, and the report merely reflected the Reliance stand about speeding up projects since it took over the management of the shipyard.