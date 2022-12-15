Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Huddle Global, focuses on jobs creation in emerging technologies

December 15, 2022 06:43 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, on December 15, 2022 inaugurated the third physical edition of Huddle Global summit under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) at Kovalam. The two-day conclave will see startups demonstrating their products and engage in sharing of ideas with entrepreneurs, investors and decision makers.

The Chief Minister said that this startup ecosystem could generate 2 lakh new jobs under emerging technologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CM said, “The third physical edition of Huddle Global will bring in a wide range of global audiences, introducing them to a vibrant startup ecosystem. It will open up business, investments and partnership opportunities for the startups and the State.”

“We are the at forefront of the startup ecosystem in India. We are creating more jobs in the new and emerging technologies. Kerala is the best place in the country for startups,” the Chief Minister mentioned.

The Kerala Startup Mission has initiated several activities to create awareness, especially among youngsters from all walks of life. “We are promoting startups that are most suitable to the stage, like IT, Pharmaceuticals, Food processing which are making a big impact around the world.”

Pinarayi Vijayan said, “In this financial year alone, we have enabled the creation of facilitating investments over Rs 6,400 crores. It will enable the creation of startups in every part of the state. Anyone from across the world with their innovative idea can come to Kerala and work.”

The Government of Kerala is utilising technology to transform society. We are promoting startups by providing both the technical and financial support. We are also investing in skilled development platforms apart from ensuring last main connectivity.

“This event comes at a very appropriate time in the history of the startup story. In 2016, we had 471 startups in India, now we have around 72,000 startups,” said Dr K M Abraham, IAS (Ret.), Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Kerala.

With over 4,000 startups, 40 incubators and 10 lakh sq feet of infrastructure that the startup mission offers, it is no wonder that we are among the top performers in the country, he said.

Mr. Abraham told, “Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, we have put in motion a design to set up the world’s longest IT corridor in the country.” Four zones will be set up on 25 kilometers on either side of the National Highway, supported by India’s first publicly owned Kerala Fiber Optic Network which is going to power this 50 kilometer corridor right across.

“The Finnish Ambassador in meeting with the Chief Minister has promised us all support to convert this corridor into a Kerala-Finish Innovation. The government has also announced the 5G leadership package,” he added. We hope to set up a completely ready 5G setup so that startups will work on 5G.

“We have worked out the Kerala Medical Technology Consortium Park for medical startups in the medical device space to bring into our ecosystem. We have the Life Science Park which is already ready and available for startups to come and set up space.”

The first digital Science Park in India has been approved, said Mr. Abraham.

The World Bank has also approved the value-added agricultural mission projects. We will soon develop a kind of an ecosystem where value addition in agriculture becomes possible, he added.

Over 800 startups have registered themselves for this year’s Huddle Global meet.