Pilot killed in MiG-21 jet crash

A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was involved in a fatal accident on Wednesday while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. The pilot was killed in the accident.

“The IAF lost Group Captain A. Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members,” an IAF statement said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

