NGO moves SC challenging orders withdrawing work from CBI Director Alok Verma

Common Cause, a non-governmental organisation, through advocate Prashant Bhushan, on Thursday petitioned the Supreme Court to quash the orders passed by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Union government to withdraw work from CBI Director Alok Verma.



The orders had reasoned that the divestment of CBI directorship from Mr. Verma was necessitated to retain the credibility of the CBI and to ensure that there was no erosion of public faith in the institution due to the persisting acrimony between Mr. Verma and CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who was also asked to sit out.



The petition wanted the Appointments Committee's October 23 order giving charge of the agency's directorship to senior officer M. Nageshwar Rao quashed

Mr. Bhushan orally mentioned the petition before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. He sought the removal of Mr. Asthana and urged the court to order an investigation by a special investigation team into the unprecedented incidents witnessed recently within the CBI and corruption allegations levelled against its senior officials.



The petition contended that the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act of 2013 had amended the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act of 1946, under which the CBI was constituted.



The amendments had substituted the Central Vigilance Commissioner-led panel under Section 4A(1) of the DSPE Act with the panel of the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India. This panel was empowered to recommend the appointment of the CBI Director. So, any 'transfer' or withdrawal of work from the CBI Director before his statutory two-year term ends would necessarily require the consent of this committee now and not the Central Vigilance Commissioner-led panel. This was mandated in Section 4B(2) of the DSPE Act.



'No power for CVC'

Under the amended Lokpal Act, the Central Vigilance Commissioner-led panel, under Section 4C of the DSPE Act, had power only to recommend the appointment, curtail or extend the terms of CBI officers from the level of the Superintendent of Police to above, including the CBI Special Director, but not the CBI Director, the petition said.



On the other hand, the CVC and the government both insisted, in their respective orders of October 23, on the Commission's power to divest Mr. Verma of his position. They too quoted from the Central Vigilance Commission Act of 2003 and the DSPE Act to show that they could exercise “superintendence and control” over the agency. They said their decision was taken in an “extraordinary and unprecedented” situation, it said.



For this, the government and the CVC relied on Section 4(1) of the DSPE Act, which allowed the Commission to supervise investigation of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The DSPE Act gave the Centre the power of superintendence over the CBI “in all other matters,” it said.



Section 4(1) was again echoed in Section 8 of the Central Vigilance Commission Act. These provisions allowed the Commission to exercise superintendence over the CBI and give directions in relation to the investigation of corruption cases. But the moot point was whether these provisions allowed the government and the Commission to strip the CBI Director of his job, it said.



Mr. Bhushan urged the court to tag his petition along with the one filed by Mr. Verma on October 24 against his removal. Mr. Bhushan asked this so that the Common Cause petition could be heard along with Mr. Verma's plea on Friday. However, the CJI remained non-commital.

Accusations against Asthana

In his petition, Mr. Verma has highlighted governmental interference in the functioning of the CBI and lashed out against Mr. Asthana, accusing the latter of stymieing the decisions made in investigation of sensitive cases even monitored by the Supreme Court itself.



Mr. Verma has accused Mr. Asthana of "concocting evidence" to impair his reputation.



In 2017, Mr. Bhushan represented Common Cause in the Supreme Court in a plea to quash the appointment of Gujarat cadre IPS officer, Mr. Asthana, as Special Director of the CBI.



The Common Cause also alleged last year that "investigating officers in the Sterling matter would not be able to freely and fairly investigate the role of their hierarchical superior, who is known to be close to Sandesara/Sterling Biotech Ltd and therefore, the institutional integrity of CBI would be compromised"



But the Centre, at the time, declared Mr. Asthana as an "outstanding" officer who successfully steered investigation in 40-odd scams, including the UPA 2 government's coal scam and cases against the Delhi government's ministers and officials.



In a bristling response to the Supreme Court, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal had pooh-poohed claims that Mr. Asthana was appointed against CBI Director Mr. Verma's note of dissent.



Rubbishing any notion of friction within the CBI's top two men, Mr. Venugopal had said Mr. Verma, instead of complaining, had "fully recommended Mr. Asthana strongly for appointment as CBI Special Director, and continues to do so".



However, the petition filed by Mr. Verma in the Supreme Court on October 24 said he had objected to Mr. Asthana's appointment as CBI Special Director.