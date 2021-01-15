PIL seeks FIR against Munde for cheating in nomination form

Mumbai

15 January 2021 23:15 IST

Plea in Bombay HC says minister concealed facts about his second marriage

In what may bring more trouble for Maharashtra Social Justice and Special Assistance Minister Dhananjay Munde, a criminal public interest litigation (PIL) was filed before the Bombay High Court on Friday, alleging that he has committed the offence of cheating and violated provisions of the Representation of the People Act by submitting a nomination form concealing facts about his second marriage.

Hemant Patil, a Right to Information activist, said in the plea, “Mr. Munde has admitted on a social media site that apart from his wife and two daughters, he has a relationship with another woman since 2003 and had two children — a daughter and son from her. This fact, the petition states, had not been disclosed by Mr. Munde in his election affidavit.”

The PIL said, “Mr. Munde submitted a false and bogus affidavit, hiding the list of his spouses, i.e., one daughter and son from one Karuna Sharma and also criminal allegations against him.” On January 11, sister of Ms. Sharma filed a complaint against Mr. Munde alleging the offence of rape at Oshiwara police station. She stated in her complaint that she has known the Nationalist Congress Party leader from 1997.

It added, “As per the conduct of Election Rules, 1961, candidates contesting elections are required to make a declaration of assets and liabilities, including that of spouse, candidate’s criminal antecedents, and educational qualification, in the affidavit in form 26.”

‘Suppressed facts’

The plea contended, “As per the facts and circumstances, Mr. Munde has suppressed facts and committed offences under Sections 193 (punishment of false evidence), 197 (issuing or signing false certificate, 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 417 (punishment for cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code. It is just and necessary in the interest of justice and in public interest to admit this petition and register a FIR against the minister.”