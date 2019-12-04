PIL in HC for sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya

A PIL was on Tuesday moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the AAP government to grant sanction for prosecution of former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case.

The petition, which is listed for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar on Wednesday, contends that such cases involving influential persons ought to be decided in a time-bound manner to act as a deterrence. The plea, moved by former BJP MLA seeks issuance of guidelines “for expeditious disposal of criminal cases where there is involvement of influential persons as accused”.