PIL in HC for sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya

A PIL was on Tuesday moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the AAP government to grant sanction for prosecution of former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case.
The petition, which is listed for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar on Wednesday, contends that such cases involving influential persons ought to be decided in a time-bound manner to act as a deterrence. The plea, moved by former BJP MLA seeks issuance of guidelines “for expeditious disposal of criminal cases where there is involvement of influential persons as accused”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.