National

PIL in HC for sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya

more-in

A PIL was on Tuesday moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the AAP government to grant sanction for prosecution of former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case.

The petition, which is listed for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar on Wednesday, contends that such cases involving influential persons ought to be decided in a time-bound manner to act as a deterrence. The plea, moved by former BJP MLA seeks issuance of guidelines “for expeditious disposal of criminal cases where there is involvement of influential persons as accused”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
laws
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 2:54:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pil-in-hc-for-sanction-to-prosecute-kanhaiya/article30154061.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY