PIL in Delhi High Court seeks SIT probe into attack on temple

Crowds gathered after tension erupted in the Chawri Bazaar area of Central Delhi late on Sunday night after a mob vandalised a temple, in New Delhi on Monday.

Crowds gathered after tension erupted in the Chawri Bazaar area of Central Delhi late on Sunday night after a mob vandalised a temple, in New Delhi on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

A fight over parking a scooter in old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar area took a communal turn as a Durga temple was vandalised leading to tension in the area on Monday

A public interest litigation was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking an SIT probe into the alleged conspiracy behind the attack on a temple in the walled city here.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) duly monitored by the court must investigate the attack on the Durga Temple and identify the real perpetrators of the crime, the petition said.

The petitioner, advocate Alakh Alok Shrivastava, also prayed for initiation of stringent action and formulation of suitable guidelines to avoid such attacks on other religious places of worships in future, considering the wider ramifications of such acts in disrupting communal harmony and peace in the society.

“The attack on a temple in the national capital has hurt the religious sentiments of crores of people across country...,” the plea claimed.

A fight over parking a scooter in old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar area took a communal turn as the temple was vandalised leading to tension in the area Monday.

