PIL in Delhi High Court against detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk

A public interest litigation was filed in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) against the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several others at the Delhi border.

The matter was mentioned for listing before a Bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela by the counsel for the petitioner.

Refusing to list the matter today itself, the court agreed to list the matter for hearing on October 3, if it is in order by 3.30 p.m.

Mr. Wangchuk and several others have allegedly been detained at the Delhi border while marching to the National Capital to demand Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.

Also read | Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakhis detention unacceptable: Rahul Gandhi

Around 120 people from Ladakh, including Mr. Wangchuk — who had marched to the National Capital demanding Sixth Schedule status for the Union Territory — have been detained by the Delhi Police at the National Capital's border.

The march was organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), has been spearheading an agitation for the past four years to demand Statehood for Ladakh, seek its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, early recruitment process along with a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.