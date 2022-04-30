PIL has turned into personal interest litigation: CJI Ramana

Mr. Ramana also said while discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana during a joint conference of CMs of States & Chief Justices of High Courts, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, April 30, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Justice N.V. Ramana on Saturday expressed concern over frivolous litigations in courts and said the concept of PIL has now turned into personal interest litigation and is at times being misused to stall projects or put pressure on public authorities.

Speaking at a joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts, Mr. Ramana said abiding by the law and the Constitution is key to good governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the conference.

"The rising number of frivolous litigations is an area of concern. For example, the well-meaning concept of public interest litigation is at times turning into personal interest litigation. No doubt, PIL has served a lot of public interest. However, it is sometimes being misused to stall projects or pressurise public authorities.

"These days, PIL has become a tool for those who want to settle political scores or corporate rivalry. Realising the potential for misuse, courts are now highly cautious in entertaining the same," Mr. Ramana said.

“While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha”

Mr. Ramana also said the Constitution provides separation of power among the three organs of the state and while discharging duty, one should be mindful of ‘Lakshman Rekha’.

He said deliberate inaction by governments despite judicial pronouncements is not good for the health of democracy.

“Constitution provides separation of power among three organs and the harmonious function between three organs strengthens democracy. While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha,” he said.