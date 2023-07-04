PIL for re-classification of caste system dismissed by Supreme Court

July 04, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 4) junked a plea seeking directions to the Centre for re-classification of the caste system.

A Bench comprising Chief justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha dismissed the plea filed by an advocate and imposed a cost of ₹25,000 on the petitioner.

"This is abuse of the process of law. These kind of PILs must stop," the Bench observed.

The top court recorded in its order, "Invocation of Article 32 of the Constitution has been sought to direct the Centre to frame a policy for re-classification of caste system.

"This PIL is abuse of the process of court. We dismiss it and direct a payment of ₹25,000 cost to the Supreme Court Bar Association. The petitioner shall produce a receipt of the payment within two weeks," the Bench said.

The top court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Sachin Gupta seeking directions to the Centre for re-classification of caste system.