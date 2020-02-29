Pigeons on a plane: Two birds find their way inside GoAir flight in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad

29 February 2020 20:54 IST

Airports Authority of India urged to deal with the bird menace.

Two pigeons found their way inside a GoAir aircraft, which was preparing for departure for Jaipur from the Sardar Vallabhbhai International airport in Ahmedabad on February 28, prompting the airline to urge the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on February 29 to deal with the issue of bird menace. The crew managed to shoo the birds away and the Ahmedabad Jaipur flight G8-702 took off as per its scheduled departure of 5 p.m., the airline said in a statement.

A video of the incident tweeted on February 29 by a passenger has gone viral on social media. Twitter user Prashant Ramwani has posted the video of the incident with a tweet “Ek kabootar plane ke andar”. The video clip shows a pigeon flying inside the plane with passengers sitting in it.

Ahmedabad airport is currently managed by the AAI.