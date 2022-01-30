Pictures of only Bhagat Singh, Amedkar in govt. offices: Kejriwal

CHANDIGARH

AAP government will follow their principles and ideals and fulfill their dreams, he says

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said if his party comes to power in Punjab, the pictures of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh will be installed in all government offices, instead of any political leader.

“The AAP government would follow the principles and ideals of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh and fulfill their dreams. The pictures of Constitution maker Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh will be installed in all government offices,” he said in Amritsar.

Mr. Kejriwal said, “After a long struggle and great sacrifices, our country got Independence. Our great freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to liberate the country. But today we are forgetting their ideals and sacrifices. People are moving away from their ideals and principles. To remember the sacrifices, principles and ideals of the two great freedom fighters, we had announced in Delhi on January 26 that their pictures will be put in place of the Chief Minister and leaders in all government offices. In Punjab too, the AAP government will remove the picture of the Chief Minister from all government offices to install their pictures so that every time people see them, they will remember their struggle, sacrifice and thoughts and be inspired to follow his path,” he said.

He said the paths of the two leaders were different but their destination was the same. “Both wanted the country to be free as soon as possible and everyone in the free country to get good education and medical facilities so that our country will prosper. Both wanted everyone to have equal rights and to eliminate discrimination on the basis of caste and religion. But their dreams didn’t come true. To build the country of their dreams, today we need to follow their ideals and principles,” he said.