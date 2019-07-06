Pick a Gen Next leader, Amarinder urges Congress

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has backed a young leader to galvanise the Congress in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as party president.

Pointing to the large and growing population of youth in the country, Capt. Singh on Saturday urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to look for a charismatic “Gen Next” leader, who can enthuse the people with his pan-India appeal and grassroots presence.

With India leading the world in terms of the largest youth population, it was natural that a young leader would understand and relate to the desires and aspirations of the people more effectively, Capt. Singh said in a statement.

Reflecting society

“Any change in the party leadership must reflect India’s societal reality, with 65% of its population under 35,” he said.

Capt. Singh said Mr. Gandhi’s decision to stand firm on his resignation was a major disappointment and setback for the party, from which it could recover only under the dynamic leadership of another young leader. “A youth leader, with a forward-looking approach, would not only connect better with the large majority of India’s young population but would inculcate the party with a dose of fresh thinking, desperately needed to pull the nation back from the regressive and divisive policies of the ruling BJP,” he added.