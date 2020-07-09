Physically and mentally tortured and forced to quit BJP by two Congress MLAs, says ex-Manipur MLA Soibam Subhaschandra

GUWAHATI/IMPHAL

09 July 2020 18:49 IST

He files a case against the two Congress lawmakers. They secure interim anticipatory bail till July 16

A former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA has accused two Congress lawmakers of forcing him to sign a resignation letter that led to a political crisis in Manipur last month.

Soibam Subhaschandra, who represented the Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Assembly constituency, was one of the three BJP legislators who had quit along with four National People’s Party (NPP) and two other MLAs on June 17. The NPP legislators returned to the BJP-led coalition later.

Mr. Subhaschandra had on July 4 filed an FIR at the Patsoi police station alleging he was “forcefully confined” by the Congress from June 17-23. He named Congress MLAs Keisham Meghachandra and Thokchom Lokeshwar and a construction entrepreneur as his tormentors.

Advertising

Advertising

Was pushed and slapped: Subhaschandra

“During the confinement, they had physically and mentally tortured me and compelled me to sign a resignation letter dated 17th June, 2020, under extreme duress,” he wrote, claiming to have been pushed and slapped.

The three accused approached a local court which on Wednesday granted them interim anticipatory bail till July 16.

The trio’s lawyer said Mr. Subhaschandra and the other two BJP legislators — Samuel Jendai and T.T. Haokip — had joined the Congress camp after resigning from the primary membership of the BJP and tendering their resignation as MLAs. “They were enrolled as members of the Indian National Congress thereafter,” he added.

The court directed the officer-in-charge of the Patsoi police station to submit a detailed report on or before July 16, the next date of hearing.

Z+ security of ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi withdrwn: Cong.

The State Congress said the government had on Wednesday withdrawn the Z+ security of former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi. This category of security entails more than 50 personnel including at least 10 of the Special Protection Group.