Phrase ‘anti-national’ not defined in statutes: Ministry of Home Affairs

MoS Nityanand Rai was responding to a question by AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi

Phrase ‘anti-national’ has not been defined in statutes, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in response to a question by AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi on whether the Government had defined the meaning of ‘anti national’ under any legislation or 11 rules or any other legal enactment that is enforced in the country.

The reply noted that “anti-national activity” was, however, inserted through a constitutional amendment during the Emergency days but was omitted later.

“However, there are criminal legislations and various judicial pronouncements to sternly deal with unlawful and subversive activities which are detrimental to the unity and integrity of the country. In this regard, it is relevant to mention that the Constitution (Forty–Second Amendment) Act, 1976 inserted in the Constitution Article 31D (during Emergency) which defined “anti-national activity” and this Article 31D was, subsequently, omitted by the Constitution (Forty-third Amendment) Act, 1977,” the reply said.

‘Public Order’ and ‘Police’ are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India and the “data about number of people arrested for indulging in anti-national activities is not maintained centrally,” it stated.