Photo shows ‘Bharat’ written on PM Modi’s name card at G-20 Summit

A dinner invite has been sent to G-20 delegates and other guests from ‘President of Bharat’, a move which ignited a political row

September 09, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes remarks at Session-1 on ‘One Earth’ during the G-20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, in New Delhi on September 9, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes remarks at Session-1 on ‘One Earth’ during the G-20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, in New Delhi on September 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was identified as the leader representing ‘Bharat’ at the G-20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 as he made his opening remarks at the beginning of the two-day meeting.

The government has used ‘Bharat’, a name used in the Constitution for the country along with India, in several official G-20 documents. Official sources have said it is a conscious decision.

'India' and 'Bharat' interchangeable, can be used in official invitation, say legal experts

The name card in front of Mr. Modi as he addressed the gathering at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the Summit, said ‘Bharat’.

A dinner invite has been sent to G-20 delegates and other guests from ‘President of Bharat’, a move which ignited a political row with Opposition parties claiming the government is trying to drop ‘India’ from the country’s name. They also linked the move to their decision to name their alliance INDIA.

The ruling BJP has cheered the use of Bharat, citing the ancient Hindi name’s cultural roots. Some leaders claimed the English name ‘India’ is a colonial legacy.

The party has, however, largely avoided getting into the ‘Bharat vs India’ debate with its leaders noting that the Constitution uses both names for the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Narendra Modi / national politics / G20 / G-20 New Delhi 2023

