Philippine Navy personnel trained on BrahMos cruise missile systems

February 20, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

As part of the $374.96 million deal for BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, 21 Philippine Navy personnel were awarded their interim missile badges by Indian Navy Chief Adm. R. Hari Kumar as they completed Operator training of the shore-based BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles system. The training was held in Nagpur and the deliveries would begin next year, a defence source said.

“Said training that ran from January 23 to February 11, 2023 focused on the operations and maintenance of some of the most important logistics package of the Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System (SBASMS) that will be delivered to the Philippines,” Philippines Marine Corps (PMC) said in a message posted on its Facebook page.

The deal signed in January 2022 includes the delivery of three Missile batteries, training for operators and maintainers as well as the necessary Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) package. The coastal defence regiment of the PMC will be the primary employer of missile systems.

“The induction of the BrahMos missile into the Philippine Marine Corps will strengthen your maritime capability and will also contribute to our collective maritime security within the region... I sincerely hope that you’ll always cherish the bonds of friendship you had during your stay here,” the PMC statement quoted Adm. Kumar as having said at the valedictory ceremony.

The said acquisition was viewed as a boost to the Philippine Navy’s capability to defend the country’s maritime borders and will further complement the efforts of the PN surface assets in patrolling the Philippine waters, the statement said.

At the signing ceremony, Defence Secretary of Philippines Delfin N. Lorenzana said that equipping their Navy with this “vital asset is imperative as the Philippines continues to protect the integrity of its territory and defend its national interests”.

As reported earlier, there is interest in acquiring BrahMos missiles from several countries with discussions in advanced stages with Indonesia and Thailand. India and Russia had long agreed on a negative export list for sale of the missile.

BrahMos is a joint venture between DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya and the missile derives its name from Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers. The missile is capable of being launched from land, sea, sub-sea and air against surface and sea-based targets and has been long inducted by the Indian armed forces.

The range of the missile was originally capped at 290 km as per obligations of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). Following India’s entry into the club in June 2016, officials said the range would be extended to 450 km and to 600 km at a later stage. The extended range missile has been tested several times in recent times.

