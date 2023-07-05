Ph.D not compulsory for teaching jobs in colleges, universities: UGC

July 05, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - New Delhi

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday relaxed the criteria for appointment of teachers in colleges and universities by reversing its own regulation making Ph.D degree mandatory for the post of assistant professors. Teachers’ organisations welcomed the decision and said they have been demanding that the UGC withdraw the 2018 regulation.

Also Read | Question of quality

The UGC announced that the University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018, have been amended and Ph.D qualification would now be optional for a teacher post. “Ph.D qualification for appointment as an assistant professor would continue to be optional. The National Eligibility Test (NET), State Eligibility Test (SET) and State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of assistant professor for all Higher Education Institutions,” UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said. He told The Hindu that SET and SLET would not be a criteria for selecting assistant professors in Central Universities.

Announcement on Ph.D. and NET/SET completion could render several guest lecturers jobless

The new amendments will come into force with effect from July 1, 2023. Sub-regulation 3.10 that made Ph.D degree mandatory for assistant professors from July, 2021 has been removed. “NET/SET/SLET shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions,” the amendment said. The Education Ministry too was apparently unhappy with the decision to make Ph.D mandatory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abha Dev Habib, Secretary, Democratic Teachers’ Front, Delhi University welcomed the decision. Ms. Habib said teachers’ organisations had urged the UGC to withdraw 2028 regulations. “Such a criteria was against scholars and researchers from socially and economically marginalised groups. We welcome the decision to make Ph,D degree optional for teaching posts. For appointing research guides, universities should have the freedom to decide the criteria,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.