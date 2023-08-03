ADVERTISEMENT

Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 tabled in Lok Sabha

August 03, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Bill seeks the insertion of a new section 32 C, which is a special provision relating to persons registered or qualified under Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act, 2011

The Hindu Bureau

Union Ministers along with MPs allow the introduction of the The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha by voice vote during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in Lok Sabha on August 3 by Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health, and Family Welfare. The Bill seeks the insertion of a new section 32 C, which is a special provision relating to persons registered or qualified under Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act, 2011.

The Ministry maintained that the proposed changes have been discussed with the Ministry of Home Affairs, which also held consultations with Department of Health and Medical Education, administrations of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

