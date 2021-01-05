Pfizer skipped COVID-19 regulator thrice, says Ministry of Health

Its technology allows vaccines to be made relatively quickly

Pfizer Inc, whose RNA-based vaccine has been approved in the U.S. and the U.K. and who has applied for approval to market the product in India, hasn’t yet appeared for a presentation, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said on Tuesday.

“Pfizer has been given three opportunities, but they have not appeared before the subject expert committee, which is willing to listen to their presentation,” he said at the weekly COVID-19 briefing.

Pfizer’s vaccine has also been pre-qualified by the World Health Organisation and is being made available in several other countries. It employs a technology platform in which a small part of the SARS CoV-2, called the messenger RNA, that normally gives instructions to cells to make protein, can instruct the body’s cells to make viral proteins that can then trigger an immune response. This can reduce instances of adverse side effects without compromising on the immune system’s ability to launch a protective response that can protect against infection.

Like a vaccine made by Moderna, m-rna vaccines have long been a novel technology but there have been challenges in keeping the m-rna stable. “Moderna and Pfizer have shown that this can be done and that’s a great advance,” G. Padmanabhan, molecular biologist and chairman of DBT’s vaccine committtee, told The Hindu.

The technology also allows such vaccines to be made relatively quickly compared to the current approaches of culturing virus strain in chicken eggs. However, a relative drawback is it requires extreme sub-zero degree refrigeration that isn’t practically available in most of the world, including India.

A text message sent to a Pfizer spokesperson elicited no response.