Pfizer initiates temporary suspension on sale/distribution of 4 of its antibiotics

May 18, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

American pharmaceutical major Pfizer has initiated urgent temporary suspension of the sale and distribution of its life-saving antibiotics – Magnex, Magnex Forte, Zosyn, and Magnamycin injections – citing an alert on “deviation in manufacturing process”.

In its communication to stockists, distributors and hospitals issued on May 16, the company states: “You are requested not to undertake any further sale, distribution of the products for all stock-keeping units (SKUs) in your possession, with immediate effect, till further notice from Pfizer.’’

Magnex, Magnex Forte, Magnamycin, and Zosyn are among the medicines used to treat infections in critically ill patients in intensive care units (ICUs).

The letter further identified the manufacturer as ‘Astral Steritech Private Limited’ and said all reasonable efforts are being taken to resolve the matter.

According to the Pfizer communication, the manufacturer reported certain deviations at their facility where the products are made. “The matter is under investigation, and they requested Pfizer to temporarily suspend the sale, distribution and supply of the products pending investigation by the manufacturers,” Pfizer said.

While doctors are already disseminating the alert, including via social media, the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists has also swung into action and alerted its members. “In light of these observations [by the company] it is imperative that you immediately inform all trade and hospital stakeholders in your respective states and districts to temporarily suspend the sale, distribution, supply, and do not use of the products till further notice,” the alert said.

The antibiotics – Magnex, Magnex Forte, Magnamycin and Zosyn – are all prescribed to treat various types of bacterial infections and can be used only under medical observation.

Speaking about difficulties patients or doctors can face following the supply suspension, J.A. Jayalal, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said: “These are all very common antibiotics used by majority of doctors, but the saving grace is that there are many companies producing these drugs under different trade names so there will not be any issue with regards to availability of these drugs from other companies.”

However, Pfizer is a well-known brand, and many doctors and hospitals may have their stock. “The speed at which this information is disseminated and the supply stopped is crucial,” he added.