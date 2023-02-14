PFI was promoting radicalism, we banned it, rising above vote-bank politics: Amit Shah

February 14, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:01 am IST - Agartala

Noting that the government has successfully banned Popular Front of India (PFI) from rising above vote-bank politics, Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the organisation promoted "radicalism and religious bigotry" and tried to prepare "raw material for terrorism" and any delay in action would not have been in the national interest.

Mr. Shah also targeted Congress and said the party "tried to close cases" against PFI members which were stopped by the court.

In his visit to poll-bound Karnataka, Mr. Shah attacked the Congress over the PFI issue. Following this, the Union Home Minister faced criticism from Congress that he attempted to equate Congress with PFI.

"We have banned PFI successfully... PFI promoted radicalism and religious bigotry. They were in a way trying to prepare raw materials for terrorism. So many documents have been found which show that their activities were not good for the country's unity and integrity," Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

Asked about allegations that there was no difference between PFI and Congress, Mr. Shah clarified that he had not said that the Congress and PFI were one.

"I said that there were various kinds of cases against the PFI cadre. The Congress government tried to close the cases but the court stopped it. What is there to be upset about? You should not have done it and if you do, you will have to listen... We decided to ban it, rising above the vote bank politics," he stressed. Answering a query, the Home Minister said there was a time when PFI was a problem of South Karnataka and Kerala.

"When we decided to ban it, PFI had started stretching its activities to the other parts of the country and had spread itself to a certain extent. The agencies received information that it would not be good to delay the ban or give the benefit of the doubt. So, we decided on it and put a strict ban on PFI. There has been no reaction in society from either side," Shah said. The government had in September last year banned PFI and its associates for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for "terror links".

“Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of”: On Hindenburg-Adani controversy

With the opposition targeting the BJP-led government over the Hindenburg-Adani row, Mr. Shah has said that it will not be appropriate for him to comment as the Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter but there is nothing “for the BJP to hide or be afraid of”.

“The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter. As a Minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter, it is not right for me to comment. But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of,” Mr. Shah said.

Asked about Rahul Gandhi’s recent speech in Lok Sabha, which was almost entirely concerned the Adani group, Mr. Shah said it is for the Congress leader or his script writers to decide what speech he wants to give.

“What speech he wants to give is for him or his speech writers to think,” he said.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s “crony capitalism” allegation against BJP, Mr. Shah said. “There is no question. Nobody has been able to level such allegation against the BJP till date. During their (Congress) era, agencies be it CAG or CBI, they had registered cases taking cognizance of corruption. There were scams of ₹12 lakh crore.”