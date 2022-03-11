PF interest rate to be announced on Saturday

Minister says four ad hoc committees have ‘suggested certain key pathways’

Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday said the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) would announce the rate of interest for this year on Saturday.

After chairing day one of the two-day meeting of the Central Board of Trustees of the EPF at Guwahati, Mr. Yadav said the rate of interest on PF would be announced on Saturday. He said the four ad hoc committees set up at the last CBT meeting had held 18 meetings and “suggested certain key pathways”.