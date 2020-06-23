Petrol rate hiked 20 paise, diesel 55 paise

Two-wheeler riders queuing up at petrol pumps in Chennai. File photo

New Delhi

23 June 2020 09:36 IST

This is the 17th consecutive price hike

Petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 55 paise as the oil companies increased prices for the 17th day in a row that took the cumulative increase to a steep ₹8.5 and ₹10.01 per litre, respectively.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to ₹79.76 per litre from ₹79.56, while diesel rates were increased to₹79.40 a litre from ₹78.55, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax.

Advertising

Advertising

The 17th daily increase in rates, since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to fresh highs. Petrol price too is at a two-year high