Petrol price up by 57 paise/litre, diesel 59 paise

As on June 11, 2020, in six hikes, petrol price has gone up by ₹3.31 per litre and diesel by ₹3.42. File photo

As on June 11, 2020, in six hikes, petrol price has gone up by ₹3.31 per litre and diesel by ₹3.42. File photo   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

This is the sixth increase in a row

Petrol price on Friday was hiked by 57 paise per litre and diesel by 59 paise a litre as oil companies adjusted retail rates — the sixth straight day of increase in rates since oil firms ended an 82-day hiatus of rate revision.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to ₹74.57 per litre from ₹74, while diesel rates were increased to ₹72.81 a litre from ₹ 72.22, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary in each state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax.

This is the sixth consecutive daily increase in rates since oil companies on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

In six hikes, petrol price has gone up by ₹3.31 per litre and diesel by ₹3.42

