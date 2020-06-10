Petrol price hiked by 40 paise per litre, diesel by 45 paise

New Delhi

10 June 2020 09:45 IST

This is the fourth daily increase in rates in a row since oil companies on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

Petrol price on Wednesday was hiked by 40 paise per litre and diesel by 45 paise, the fourth straight daily increase in rates after oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to ₹73.40 per litre from ₹73, while diesel rates were increased to ₹71.62 a litre from ₹71.17, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

The rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

In four hikes, petrol price has gone up by ₹2.14 per litre and diesel by ₹2.23.