Petrol price down by ₹8.69, diesel by ₹7.05

Petrol in the national capital now costs ₹96.72 a litre as against ₹105.41 previously. Diesel is now priced at ₹89.62 per litre as opposed to ₹96.67 earlier. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

May 22, 2022 10:32 IST

Centre on May 21 announced a record ₹8 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and ₹6 reduction on diesel