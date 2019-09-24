Petrol, diesel prices hiked

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Monday by ₹0.29 and ₹0.19 a litre respectively, the seventh significant increase following drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil processing facilities on September 14. Petrol will now cost ₹73.91 and diesel ₹66.93 per litre in Delhi. Since September 17, daily significant upward revisions in the prices of fuel have meant that petrol is now ₹1.88 per litre costlier than it was a week ago, and diesel is ₹1.5 a litre costlier.

The hikes come amid elevated crude oil prices following the drone strike last week on Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities that disrupted half of the country’s production of crude, which also amounts to 5% of global production. Oil prices shot up 20% following the strike, but soon moderated on assurances by Saudi Aramco that supplies would not be disrupted for long.

Petrol will now cost ₹79.57 per litre in Mumbai and diesel ₹70.22 per litre. In Chennai, petrol will cost ₹76.83 and diesel ₹70.76 per litre.