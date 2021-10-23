Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fourth day

New Delhi

23 October 2021 22:27 IST

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday by 35 paise per litre, pushing the total increase in rates on petrol to ₹36 per litre and on diesel to ₹26.58 since early May 2020.

Petrol in Delhi now costs ₹107.24 a litre and diesel comes for ₹95.97, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. The latest increase has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.

