Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise

A fuel station attendant pumps petrol into a two-wheeler at a filling station in Gurugram on March 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 30, 2022 08:55 IST

The total increase in the price of petrol and diesel now stands at Rs 5.60

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre as against Rs 100.21 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 91.47 per litre to Rs 92.27 according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On the following days, petrol price went up by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre while diesel rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre. Petrol price was on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise.

In all, petrol and diesel rices have gone up by Rs 5.60 per litre each.