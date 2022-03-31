Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at ₹6.40

PTI March 31, 2022 07:42 IST

Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to ₹6.40 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹101.81 per litre as against ₹101.01 previously while diesel rates have gone up from ₹92.27 per litre to ₹93.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from State to State depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month-long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by ₹6.40 per litre each.



