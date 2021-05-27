Petrol crosses ₹100/litre in Thane, hits ₹99.94 in Mumbai

The increase — 14th this month - took petrol and diesel prices to an all-time high across the country.

Petrol price on Thursday crossed the ₹100-a-litre mark in Thane district of Maharashtra, while it was hovering a tad below that level in Mumbai, after fuel prices were raised again.

Petrol price was increased by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise a litre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The price of petrol, which had already crossed the ₹100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, breached the psychological barrier in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Thursday.

In Thane, petrol now comes for ₹100.06 a litre and diesel comes for ₹ 91.99 per litre.

In neighbouring Mumbai, petrol price increased to ₹99.94 per litre, while diesel rates soared to ₹91.87.

Local taxes

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In Delhi, petrol price rose to ₹ 93.84 a litre and diesel to ₹84.61.

This is the 14th increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at ₹104.67 per litre and R₹97.49 a litre, respectively.

In 14 increases, petrol price has risen by ₹3.28 per litre and diesel by ₹3.88.