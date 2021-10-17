Petrol and diesel price hike | It’s Sabka Vinash not Vikas, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi

17 October 2021 20:58 IST

He takes a dig at Modi Government on rising fuel prices

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a dig at the Narendra Modi Government over rising prices of petrol and diesel by tweaking a popular slogan used by the Modi Government.

Posting a news report that claimed that petrol would have been ₹66 per litre and ₹55 for diesel, Mr. Gandhi tweaked “Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” slogan.

“Sabka vinash, Mehengaai ka vikas [destruction for all, development of rising prices],” Mr. Gandhi tweeted in Hindi using the hashtag TaxExtortion.

“With daily hikes, the Government has made the diesel prices cross ₹100. Under the BJP rule, workers and farmers are reeling under the burden of rising prices, while only Modi’s friends are getting richer,” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Sunday, petrol and diesel prices rose on again by 35 paise a litre, the fourth straight day hike.