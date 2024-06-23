GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Petitioners in SC seek a probe by the ED into the NEET question paper leak

The petitioners said investigation into the “scam” should proceed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and the Information Technology Act, 2000

Published - June 23, 2024 09:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Supreme Court of India

A view of the Supreme Court of India | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Students who have approached the Supreme Court against the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 have filed an application demanding that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is “duty bound to take cognisance of, investigate and secure punishment” to the accused persons behind the question paper leaks.

The application, filed by Shivangi Mishra, represented by advocates Mathews Nedumpara and Usha Nandini, has also urged the Supreme Court to implead the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED in the apex court.

The petitioners said investigation into the “scam” should proceed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“The Enforcement Directorate is duty bound to take cognisance of, investigate and secure punishment. The NEET Exam, which now has undoubtedly been exposed to be a scam, has its tentacles in different parts of the country… Until and unless the Enforcement Directorate takes cognisance of the matter or the Supreme Court directs the Enforcement Directorate to take action, the accused will not be brought under the stringent provisions of the PMLA,” the application noted.

The application has been filed in the apex court even as the Centre informed the NEET case had been transferred to the CBI on Saturday. It has sought expedited probe and the filing of an interim report on the Bihar arrests, ahead of the commencement of the counselling process on July 6.

The petitioners have also called for the cancellation of the entire examination.

“The consequence arising out of the question paper leak which the Patna Police has now unearthed leaves the authorities with no option than to cancel the entire examination and conduct it afresh in the most foolproof manner. The mafia that has been in the business of procuring the question paper and selling the same to medical students for lakhs of rupees, an extremely profitable venture, could manage do so for quite some time with impunity in collusion with those in charge of the conduct of the examinations, has now been fully exposed,” the application said.

The application alleged that the “culprits have even given confessional statements detailing who all they sold the papers to, for what price, and the manner in which the money was transferred”.

The Supreme Court has scheduled the case for detailed hearing on July 8.

Related Topics

entrance examination / judiciary (system of justice) / justice and rights

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.