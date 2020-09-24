Petitioners express surprise at deletion of their case in Supreme Court

Action sought against certain sections of media for the ‘demonisation of a large section of Indians’ following the Tablighi Jamaat issue

Lawyers for petitioners, including Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, seeking action against certain sections of the media for the “demonisation of a large section of Indians” following the Tablighi Jamaat issue, wrote to the Supreme Court Registry expressing their surprise at the deletion of their case scheduled for hearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde on Thursday.

The case was listed as number 14 before the Bench. However, it was among several cases on the list which was shifted to “court number 31” for hearing on September 28.

Advocate Ejaz Maqbool, who represents the Jamiat petition and is led by senior advocate Dushyant Dave in court, said in the letter that the case was deleted from the list in the morning. He said the remark about the transfer of the case to “court number 31” was “erroneous”. A list on the court website shows only 10 virtual courts, including the Registrar court, functioning.

The letter addressed to the SC Registry said the media portrayal of a section of the population has affected lives and livelihoods.

“It is relevant to note that this matter is of utmost urgency as there has been a demonisation of a large section of Indians due to the communal twist given to the Nizamuddin Markaz issue, which is affecting the life, livelihood and dignity of such persons so much so that their shops/businesses are being boycotted, they are being attacked, and in some cases even being refused treatment by doctors,” the letter read.

In his e-mail to the Supreme Court Registry, Mr. Maqbool also pointed out that the case was supposed to have been listed on September 23, going by an earlier order.

Virtual Benches, however, sit in batches on alternative days. The CJI Bench did not sit on September 23.

The letter said the pleadings in the case are complete. The parties are ready for final arguments. It urged the Registry to list the case on September 25 for final hearing or on “any other convenient date”.