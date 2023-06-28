ADVERTISEMENT

Petition moves Supreme Court for revocation of CBFC certificate given to Adipurush

June 28, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The petitioner said the certificate should be revoked ‘for hurting the sentiments of Hindu community’

The Hindu Bureau

A lawyer has moved the Supreme Court, claiming that a “distorted public exhibition” of Hindu religious figures by way of the feature film Adipurush is a violation of freedom of conscience, practice and management of religious affairs.

Advocate Mamta Rani, the petitioner appearing through advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has urged the apex court to direct the revocation of the certificate granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for the public exhibition of the film. The petitioner asked the court to direct the competent authority to exercise its powers under the Cinematograph Act, 1952 in this regard.

The petition said the film certificate should be revoked “for hurting the sentiments of Hindu community and devotees of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman and other deities by distorting and destroying the fundamental values and characters of the deities by altering and modifying the basic structure of sacred text in their screen adaptation of Valmiki Ramayana, and thus being violative of statutory provision embodied in Section 5B of Cinematograph Act 1952”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The sacred fundamental texts/manuscripts are the basic spiritual and physical tenets of a cultured society upon which the common man relies on. A man becomes an orphan like a fallen leaf from the branch of a tree without his culture and traditions,” the petition explained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hindi cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US